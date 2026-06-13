Pakistan PM Shehbaz says final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed upon

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post on Friday.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.

The prime minister added that “peace has never been this close as it is now.”