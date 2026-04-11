Pakistan PM hopes US-Iran talks in Islamabad yield peace

Sharif conveyed this during a meeting with a visiting US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, which arrived here earlier in the day to participate in the Islamabad Talks, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The delegation includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. It was received on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the meeting, the US Vice President was accompanied by Witkoff and Kushner, while the Pakistani side included Dar and Naqvi, according to the statement.