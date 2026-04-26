Pakistan PM dials Iranian President, discusses evolving regional situation

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, which coincided with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Islamabad, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a "sincere and honest" facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

"During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted fifty minutes, the two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the current regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," the prime minister's office said.

PM Shehbaz provided Pezeshkian an overview of his recent diplomatic outreach to various world leaders. He emphasised that these interactions have contributed to building a broader consensus in favour of sustained dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at achieving lasting peace in the war-affected region.