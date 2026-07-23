Pakistan PM condemns Houthi attack on Saudi tankers in Red Sea

Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

The call came after the attack early on Thursday by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels who had earlier announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, saying they would block Saudi vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for what they described as Riyadh's blockade of ports and airports in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

During the call, Sharif expressed Pakistan's condemnation, "in the strongest possible terms, of the dastardly attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea".