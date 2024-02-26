Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finalizes candidates for key positions

QUETTA: The newly elected members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan reached a consensus on February 25 appointing Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail as the governor and Rahila Hameed Durrani as the speaker of the provincial assembly, as reported by The Tribune Express.

The decisions were made during a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Group, chaired by provincial chief Jaffar Mandokhail, to deliberate on the government formation in Balochistan.

According to The Tribune Express, the gathering was attended by former Balochistan chief minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani from NA-257, Rahila Durrani, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran from PB-4, Saleem Ahmed Khosa from PB-15, and Mohammad Asim Kurd Gello from PB-12, among others.

Participants stressed that PML-N should secure more significant ministries and adviser slots in the Balochistan cabinet, with some expressing concerns about the inclusion of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the provincial government.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar scheduled a session of the new provincial assembly for February 28, as per the Tribune Express.

During the session, the newly elected members will take the oath, administered by the outgoing speaker, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali. Following the oath-taking, the schedule for electing the provincial legislature's speaker and deputy speaker will be announced.

Additionally, a four-party alliance plans to stage a protest demonstration outside the provincial assembly on February 28, alleging poll rigging.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation of the party's leaders and newly elected lawmakers from Balochistan in Lahore.

Shehbaz commended their dedication to political stability and emphasised working collectively for Pakistan and Balochistan's development, prioritising national interests over political agendas.

The meeting also addressed government formation issues in Balochistan, with PML-N leaders briefing the president on their outreach efforts in the province.