Pakistan: Maqbool Baqar to take oath as Punjab Caretaker CM tomorrow

PUNJAB: Pakistan’s Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is all set to take oath on Wednesday after he was picked for the top slot, Geo news reported on Tuesday.

Baqar name was approved after three rounds of discussion between outgoing Singh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Oppositon in the dissolved Singh Assembly Rana Ansar.

After both the leaders nodded on the name of Baqar, a summary was sent to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who approved his appointment without any hurdles, observed Geo news.

The leader also got support from the Ruling Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) claiming that they reached a consensus and had no objections over the nominee.

Talking to Geo News, Baqar said that holding elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that they would assist the election body.

He maintained that they would try their best for the upcoming general elections to be held as per the law and the constitution.

"It is a very important responsibility in such a difficult situation," he said, adding that he would try to resolve the people's problems