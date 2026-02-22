Pakistan joins 13 other nations in condemning US ambassador’s remarks on Israeli expansion in West Asia

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee made the remarks in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday, with Carlson noting that the biblical verse included Israel's region between the Euphrates River in Iraq and the Nile in Egypt.

Huckabee, who is a staunch pro-Israel conservative, in his response to the suggestion said, “It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all.”

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, and the secretariats of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) “express their strong condemnation and profound concern” regarding Huckabee’s statement.