Pakistan: JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces anti-government movement

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan's newly-elected Ameer, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, took the oath of office at the party headquarters in Mansoora on Thursday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman announced that JI would launch a movement against the government 'imposed' through Form 47 and the 'fake democratic' process. He further said, "Workers should prepare for the movement."

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

In his address, JI chief spoke about his party's resolve to advance its ideals and objectives while sharing his views that his party will guide Pakistan as a whole.

Former JI chief Sirajul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, workers and party officials attended the oath-taking ceremony held at JI headquarters in Mansoora. Hafiz Naeem became the sixth man to assume the position of JI chief after Maulana Abul Ala Maududi, Mian Tufail Muhammad, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Munawer Hassan, and Sirajul Haq.

Earlier on April 4, Hafiz Naeem was elected as Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, replacing Sirajul Haq for the position, ARY News reported. According to the election commission formed by the JIP's Majlis-e-Shura, around 45,000 members of the JI in Pakistan cast their votes. The election further stated that around 6,000 women members of JI also participated in the electoral process.