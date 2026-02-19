Pakistan issues demarche to Taliban regime over use of Afghan soil for terror attack

Eleven soldiers and one civilian were killed when terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur area on Monday (February 16).

According to a press release by the Foreign Office, the demarche was issued on Wednesday afternoon, when the Afghan deputy head of mission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle-borne suicide terrorist attack followed by a fire raid on Pakistan military and law enforcement agencies’ posts in Bajaur, carried out by Fitna al Khawarij (or) the TTP," it said.