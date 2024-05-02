Pakistan: Islamabad Court to hear Imran Khan's wife application against NAB's new probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi application against the National Accountability Bureau's new probe related to the sale of Toshakhana gifts on Thursday, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

A division bench of the IHC including Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the application. PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi has challenged the NAB's call-up notice in an inquiry related to Toshakhana gifts.

In the petition, Bushra Bibi has named NAB chairman, NAB deputy director and Adiala Jail superintendent as respondents. NAB has accused PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of illegally selling valuable gifts, according to The News International report.

On April 9, the bureau issued a call-up notice on April 9 and called Bushra Bibi for probe on April 16 at the NAB office in Rawalpindi. In her petition, Bushra Bibi called the call-up notice of NAB "illegal" as the petitioner had already been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in the Toshakhana reference on the basis of the same allegations, against which an appeal was pending in the Islamabad High Court.

She stated the new call-up notice was issued to humiliate the petitioner again after the suspension of sentence in the Toshakhana NAB reference, The News International reported. She accused the government of using NAB as a political weapon. She requested the Islamabad High Court to declare the call-up notice issued by NAB on April 9 "illegal" and restrained the bureau from conducting further investigation in this matter.

Her decision comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a fresh inquiry into the Toshakhana case, issuing call-up notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

NAB Rawalpindi has sent a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, requesting their presence for the investigation. According to ARY News, an Accountability Court (AC) gave 14 years each imprisonment to the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on January 31.

The verdict was announced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, disqualifying the PTI founder and his wife from holding any public office for 10 years and imposing a fine of Pakistani currency (PKR) 787 million.