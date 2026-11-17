ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir has stressed the importance of sustained engagement and close coordination with Iran to promote regional peace and stability, the army said on Tuesday.
Field Marshal Munir, who is also the Chief of Army Staff, made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Rawalpindi on Monday, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.
The two sides "underscored the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability," the statement said.
Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed Iran's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, it said.
The two sides also exchanged views on exploring avenues to address common security challenges.
The remarks come amid continuing tensions in West Asia following the outbreak of a military conflict on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior political and military officials.
Iran subsequently launched large-scale retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries hosting US military facilities, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The attacks disrupted regional airspace and damaged civilian and energy infrastructure.
The conflict has also severely disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes.
Pakistan played a key mediating role in efforts to end the hostilities, with an interim agreement, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed between Washington and Tehran in June.
The interim agreement envisaged an end to military operations, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
However, the arrangement failed to produce a lasting settlement, with the two sides unable to bridge differences over sanctions relief, the naval blockade, shipping arrangements through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.
The 60-day period envisaged for negotiations towards a final settlement expired without an agreement.
Araghchi was in Pakistan to attend the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Council of Ministers, which concluded on Monday.
The ECO, originally called the Regional Cooperation for Development, was established in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkiye. Its other members are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Araghchi also held talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Dar and Araghchi agreed that dialogue and diplomacy were the only means to achieve lasting peace in the region, according to a Foreign Office statement.
Araghchi also said at the ECO meeting that Iran remained committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions, while accusing the United States of choosing a different path marked by aggression, targeted assassinations and economic coercion.
He called for an independent regional security framework and a reliable energy mechanism to safeguard supplies and reduce vulnerabilities amid geopolitical tensions.