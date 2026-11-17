Field Marshal Munir, who is also the Chief of Army Staff, made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Rawalpindi on Monday, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

The two sides "underscored the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability," the statement said.

Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed Iran's desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on exploring avenues to address common security challenges.