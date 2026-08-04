Pakistan invites Iranian FM Araghchi for talks amid renewed US-Iran tensions

"Through the latest outreach, Pakistan is seeking to reinforce its position as a trusted intermediary at a time when diplomatic efforts remain fragile and the prospect of another military confrontation continues to loom over the Gulf," a senior Pakistani government official told PTI on Tuesday.

Both Araghchi and Ghalibaf played prominent roles in the recent US-Iran negotiations.

The official further said that Pakistan is currently keeping a "relatively low profile" to ease the tensions. He added, "Let me tell you... diplomatic engagement has continued behind the scenes.”

In June, the US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at bringing peace in West Asia. Pakistan also signed the document as a “guarantor”.

Pakistan had hosted peace talks in April and attended as a mediator another round of technical-level talks held in Switzerland, days after the signing of the MoU.

The negotiations collapsed in early July with renewed military strikes amid mutual accusations of agreement violations and deadlocked demands over the Strait of Hormuz - the Gulf chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world’s energy supplies passed in peacetime.