Pakistan: Imran Khan's two more sisters arrested ahead of party's protest march

A day earlier, police detained Khan's another sister Aleema Khan under the same law and shifted her to Kot Lakhpat jail.

On Monday, police detained Khan's sisters Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, along with his nephews, for 30 days under the MPO Ordinance, an official said.

They were shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail, where Aleema had been transferred following her detention, the official added.

The detentions come ahead of PTI's nationwide protest, including a planned long march on Islamabad on September 27 to demand Khan's release.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday warned Khan's party against street protests.

“We have clearly told them (PTI) that they can never achieve anything through such drama, and I will say again that there is still time; they should not go into this situation,” he said, advising the party to “not enter a dead-end street”.

He said that PTI would not be allowed to “come to Islamabad and shut down the city for ten days."