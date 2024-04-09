Pakistan: Imran Khan's jail security measures cost Rs 1.2 million monthly

ISLAMABAD: The monthly bill of security provisions for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan at Adiala Jail are whopping over Rs 1.2 million, reported The Express Tribune, citing a report submitted by the jail superintendent to the Lahore High Court (LHC). The report further detailed the specialised facilities provided to Imran Khan within the prison premises, including a separate CCTV camera system, which was installed at Rs 5,00,000, distinct from the system overseeing the 7,000 other prisoners.

Notably, his meals are prepared in a dedicated kitchen under the eye of the assistant superintendent. Moreover, the prepared meals also get inspected by a medical officer or deputy superintendent before being served, reported The Express Tribune. Furthe out of the seven special cells available, Imran Khan occupies two, while the remaining five are kept closed for security reasons, with Imran utilising the yard for his daily walks.

Usually, 35 prisoners are accommodated in these cells, The Express Tribune reported. Access to Imran Khan's cell is tightly restricted, requiring permission for entry, and professionally trained personnel are assigned to ensure the security of his ward.

However, Adiala Jail typically assigns one personnel for every ten prisoners, but, Imran's security detail comprises 15 personnel, including two security officers and three dedicated to his security. Moreover, a designated area within the jail premises is allocated for Imran Khan's recreational walks, equipped with exercise machines and other amenities, according to The Express Tribune. The report stated that strict regulations are enforced for visitors, and comprehensive security protocols are implemented during court proceedings. Additional police forces, Rangers, and elite personnel are also deployed both within and around Adiala Jail to maintain a secure environment for Imran Khan and all inmates