Pakistan harbors most dubious track record: India at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India at the United Nations General Assembly said that Islamabad harbors a "most dubious track record" in all aspects, as it slammed "destructive and pernicious" remarks made by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Her remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram remarks against India, including references. to Kashmir, BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Indian Muslims.

In her address at the UN General Assembly meeting on agenda item 'Culture of Peace', Ruchira Kamboj said the culture of peace is deeply ingrained in the rich history, diverse traditions, and profound philosophical tenets in India. She called the doctrine of Ahimsa the "bedrock of India's commitment to peace."

Kamboj said, "In this Assembly, as we endeavor to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains. steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature."

"We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the essential principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions or is that too much to ask of a country that harbors a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself." she added.

In her remarks, Kamboj said that India is concerned by the escalating attacks on churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues and asserted that these acts require a "swift and united response" from the global community.

Kamboj said, "In our world today, we face significant challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and uneven development. The growing intolerance, discrimination, and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention. We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples. and synagogues."

"Such acts require a swift and united response from the global community. It is crucial that our discussions therefore forthrightly address these issues, resisting political expedients. We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are solved. central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements." she added.

India's envoy to the UN stated that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and sows discord and breeds hostility. She called it essential for member states to work together to nurture a genuine culture of peace.

She said, "I will also state that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence. It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for member states to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes."

She emphasized that the significance of peace is "paramount" in today's global landscape. She further said, "It champions dialogue. over discord, urging nations to favor diplomacy and communication above confrontation or warfare. This is especially relevant as we navigate ongoing conflicts worldwide that demand open communication dialogue, and mutual respect to forge. lasting peace."

Stressing that ancient Indian texts promote values of harmony and compassion, Ruchira Kamboj said, "As far as my country, India, is concerned, the culture of peace is deeply ingrained in its rich history, diverse traditions, and profound philosophical tenets. Ancient Indian texts like the Vedas and the Upanishads promote. values of harmony, compassion, and non-violence, principles that have shaped my country's ethos."

Kamboj noted that India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and co-existence. She stated that festivals like Diwali, Eid, Christmas and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries.

She said, "The doctrine of Ahimsa, championed by Mahatma. Gandhi continues to be a bedrock of India's commitment to peace. And with its remarkable religious and linguistic diversity, India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and coexistence. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries, celebrating shared joys among diverse communities. The country's myriad languages, dialects, and cuisines, alongside its rich tapestry of races, colors, and landscapes, contributes to the resilience and richness of India's composite culture."

Emphasizing that India has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, Kamboj said, "India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its longstanding embrace of diversity." She commended Bangladesh for presenting a resolution on the follow-up to the Declaration and Program of Action, which India proudly co-sponsors." She stated that India remains dedicated to upholding ideals of humanity, democracy and non-violence.

She said that in reference to a quote Kamboj said, "In keeping with its civilizational values, India remains dedicated to upholding the ideals of humanity, democracy, and nonviolence. I will conclude, Mr President, with a profound quote from our sacred Bhagavad Gita that encapsulates the essence of a culture of peace. I quote, 'When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as if they were his own,he attains the highest state of spiritual union.”