Pakistan further extends airspace ban on Indian airlines till May 24

Pakistan has kept its airspace shut to Indian flights since April 24, 2025, a move that reportedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the Indian airlines.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said in the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that “all Indian-registered, leased, commercial and military aircraft will remain barred from Pakistani airspace until 5 am on May 24, 2026”.

The notice was issued days before the previous one was set to expire on April 24.