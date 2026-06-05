Pakistan 'forever grateful' to Trump for India ceasefire intervention: PM Shehbaz

Addressing a reception hosted by the US Embassy here on Thursday to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Shehbaz described Pakistan-US ties as a "true and special relationship" spanning nearly eight decades.

Referring to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan last year, triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the prime minister said Trump's intervention played a key role in ending hostilities.