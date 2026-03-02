Pakistan forces destroy ammunition depot in Afghanistan

Citing security sources, the state-run Pakistan Television or PTV reported that Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Khost, as the army's “vigorous and powerful counter-attacks” against Afghan Taliban aggression were continuing.

“Pak Army effectively destroyed the ammunition depot of Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban in Khost. Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban regime are facing a complete retreat on every front after their unprovoked aggression on the Pak-Afghan border,” it reported.

Afghan sources said that Pakistan expanded air attacks to the Bagram air base, but there was no official confirmation from the Pakistan side.