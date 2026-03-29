Pakistan FM meets Egypt, Turkiye counterparts on sidelines of summit to discuss West Asia tensions

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty are visiting Islamabad at the invitation of Dar, who is also Pakistan's deputy prime minister, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

The FO on Sunday said Pakistan and Egypt reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations during the meeting between Dar and Abdelatty.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abdelatty to Pakistan in November last year, it said.

“The two ministers emphasised the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment. They agreed on the importance of activating bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, and promoting business-to-business linkage,” the FO said.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of defence and security cooperation, it said.