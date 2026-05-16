Pakistan eyes PKR 100 bn defence hike in IMF-linked budget

The Dawn newspaper, citing the IMF staff report issued after the completion of the third review of the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the second review of the USD 1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), reported that defence expenditure for 2026-27 was estimated at Pakistani rupees (PKR) Rs 2.665 trillion, up from PKR 2.564 trillion this year.

The IMF projected Pakistan's total federal revenues for 2026-27 at PKR 17.144 trillion - that's more than PKR 2 trillion higher than the current fiscal year and represents a 13.5 per cent increase, the report said.

It said Pakistan had also committed to increasing the combined expenditure of the federal and provincial governments by 0.2 per cent of GDP to a total of PKR 4.227 trillion, while digitising all federal and provincial government payments by June 2027.