Pakistan detains 180 Baloch people after deadly clashes

Officials stated that approximately 180 suspects were taken into custody during coordinated security operations conducted by the Frontier Corps and police following attacks in several cities across Balochistan.

According to Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn, security forces also recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during these operations.

Security actions, which reportedly began last Saturday, have led to claims by Pakistani authorities that at least 216 Baloch rebels were killed during the operations. However, several media reports have also suggested that a number of civilians have lost their lives during the ongoing security campaign.

In a statement issued to the media on February 6, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the organisation had successfully achieved its “predefined objectives” during the recent series of attacks.