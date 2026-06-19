Pakistan Deputy PM writes to UNSC on Indus Waters Treaty

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, was suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that killed 26 civilians. The treaty has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that he delivered a letter from Dar to UNSC president Leonor Zalabata Torres to highlight Islamabad's concerns.