Pakistan court extends pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in multiple cases

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka barred the police from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the said cases and also granted an extension in the pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in a related matter. The court adjourned the hearing until Wednesday, according to a report published by a leading Pakistani daily, Dawn. During the proceedings, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were represented by their legal counsel. However, despite prior court directions, the former Prime Minister was not produced before the court through a video link. As a result, and in the absence of his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, arguments on the acquittal plea could not be presented.

Taking note of the situation, the court directed that the PTI founder must ensure his presence at the next hearing, either physically or through a video link. The cases against Imran Khan arise from the events of May 9 and include charges such as attempted murder, submission of fake receipts and other alleged offences. In addition, a separate case has been filed against Bushra Bibi for allegedly submitting forged receipts.