Pakistan: Court allows jailed Imran Khan to speak with his sons over phone

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday granted permission to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan — presently held at Attock Jail — to have a telephonic conversation with his sons as provided under the law, Dawn reported on Thursday.

The special court that gave the ruling has been established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman had filed a plea before Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, seeking permission to have a talk with his sons on the phone.

In the plea, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Umer Khan Niazi pointed out that the applicant “wishes to speak to his real sons, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan, over telephone/WhatsApp,” according to Dawn.

Furthermore, the lawyer emphasised that the applicant “holds the legal right to engage in telephonic conversations with his sons, and as per regulations, the applicant is entitled to such interactions” “It is therefore respectfully prayed that the superintendent District Jail Attock may kindly be directed to arrange the meeting of the applicant/accused lmran Ahmad Khan Niazi with his sons namely Suleman and Qasim on telephone/Whatsapp,” Dawn quoted the petition.

In response, Judge Zulqarnain approved the plea and instructed the prison administration to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the applicant and his sons in accordance with the law.

“Instant application is allowed. Superintendent District Jail Attock is directed to make necessary arrangements for phone calls between the accused and his sons in accordance with jail rules and manual,” the order stated.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought responses from the law ministry and other respondents on Imran’s plea against the recent decision to move the cipher case hearing from Islamabad to Attock Jail, Dawn reported.

The order came a day after the former premier had filed a petition in the court on the matter — hours after his cipher case hearing was held in the office of the deputy superintendent of the Attock district jail, where he is currently incarcerated after his conviction in the Toshakhana graft case.

Meanwhile, the former PM will remain behind bars after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act extended his judicial remand in a cipher case till September 13, Geo News reported citing sources.