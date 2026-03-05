Pakistan considering weekly petroleum price revision, mandatory work from home to ‘keep markets liquid’

A summary is being submitted to the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in this regard for action without delay as petroleum prices appeared to surge, the Dawn newspaper reported citing sources.

However, even before the ECC takes these decisions, the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO), after the government's approval, has launched two import tenders each for petrol and diesel outside the Strait of Hormuz as a precaution.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

The Strait was effectively closed following several attacks on ships by Iran in retaliation to joint US, Israel strikes.

Both petrol and diesel have over 500,000 tonnes of stocks, enough for 26 and 25 days’ cover, the Dawn reported.