Pakistan condemns killing of 3 nationals in vessel attack by Houthis in Red Sea

On Tuesday, four seafarers -- three Pakistanis and an Indonesian -- were killed and many others were injured after Tanzania-flagged vessel Tihamah was targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have intensified attacks in the region following the announcement of a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels last month.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the Houthi attack on a non-combatant commercial vessel," Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.

"Such attacks endanger innocent lives, constitute a violation of international law, and pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security, and the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea," said Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister.