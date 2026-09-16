Pakistan condemns alleged Houthi drone attack targeting Mecca, calls for restraint

He also called on all sides to exercise restraint, saying “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace”.

Several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including the holy city of Mecca, were placed on security alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

The drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca's prohibited airspace, according to Saudi authorities. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, which has carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah,” Sharif said in a statement.

He said the people of Pakistan were “saddened and perturbed” by the “outrageous act”, adding that there could be no words strong enough “to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow” felt by them at the “reprehensible and unforgivable act”.

Sharif praised the “extraordinary vigilance, courage and professionalism” of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces for their swift and heroic action, and called upon all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and step back from the brink of further escalation.