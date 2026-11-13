Pakistan calls for 'immediate' end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia at UN

The Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution on Thursday.

According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, while explaining his country's vote in favour of the resolution, said that Islamabad “condemns in the strongest terms” the continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, claiming strikes on oil infrastructure and military facilities, while Saudi air defences have intercepted several missiles and drones, including those targeting Riyadh.

“We stand in full and unwavering solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. Our support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability is resolute,” Shah said.

“Consistent with the United Nations Charter and international law, we support its legitimate right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents. We demand an immediate and unconditional cessation of these reprehensible Houthi attacks,” he said.

Shah described accountability for individuals and entities threatening Yemen’s peace, security and stability as essential to creating conditions for lasting peace.