Pakistan calls for 'immediate' end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia at UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for the “immediate and unconditional” cessation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as the UN Security Council renewed targeted sanctions under its Yemen sanctions regime for another year.
The Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution on Thursday.
According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, while explaining his country's vote in favour of the resolution, said that Islamabad “condemns in the strongest terms” the continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, claiming strikes on oil infrastructure and military facilities, while Saudi air defences have intercepted several missiles and drones, including those targeting Riyadh.
“We stand in full and unwavering solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia. Our support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability is resolute,” Shah said.
“Consistent with the United Nations Charter and international law, we support its legitimate right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents. We demand an immediate and unconditional cessation of these reprehensible Houthi attacks,” he said.
Shah described accountability for individuals and entities threatening Yemen’s peace, security and stability as essential to creating conditions for lasting peace.
The resolution condemns Houthi military escalation inside Yemen, cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and threats to commercial shipping, and seeks to address the group's access to dual-use components and precursor chemicals used in weapons production, the report said.
Pakistan backed stronger international action against the Houthis but stressed that the conflict required a political settlement respecting Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.
Shah called for an inclusive political process under UN leadership, saying an “inclusive political process that is Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led” was necessary to advance peace and stability, as he reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to support international efforts to restore peace and stability and address Yemen's humanitarian suffering.
The Iran-backed Houthis seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in September 2014 amid a prolonged political crisis and expanded their control over parts of the country, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.
Negotiations on the resolution involved disagreements over language describing the Houthis as a terrorist group, with Britain initially seeking to restore the designation used in some previous sanctions resolutions but dropping the effort after Russia objected that it could hamper political negotiations.
Bahrain, with US support, subsequently sought to reintroduce the language, but the proposal was not accommodated, while China and Russia raised objections to provisions concerning dual-use items and the mandate of a UN-appointed panel of experts.