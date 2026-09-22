Pakistan Army chief Munir says armed forces remain resolute in defeating terrorism

The field marshal visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was also briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.

"He emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country,” according to the army.