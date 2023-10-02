Pakistan Apex court to hear 1090 pleas against inflated power bills on October 16

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan supreme court scheduled the date to hear 1090 petitions against inflated electricity bills on October 16, ARY News reported on Monday. As per the ARY News, the three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa heard the case.

“The court will hear arguments and decide the matter on October 16”, the court announced. “No video link facility will be available on Oct 16, all sides have to arrive in Islamabad to present their arguments,” the court added. Earlier, CJP Qazi Faez Isa turned down a request for time from the Attorney General.

“Attorney General should prepare for case in half hour,” the bench said. “The AG has not been put on notice in this case, he himself wants to present arguments,” AAG Aamir Rehman said while seeking time for the AG.

“It is okay, if you, yourself in writing say that Aamir Rehman is ineligible to present arguments. We could not become so rude,” CJP said. “I see Aamir Rehman an eligible lawyer able to present arguments in case before the court himself,” Justice Isa remarked.

“There is a pile of cases against power prices,” the CJP observed. Justice Faez Isa ordered the AAG to prepare arguments in the case within half hour while announcing to hear the case after 11:30am.

Earlier last month, businesses remained suspended in Peshawar's markets, where the traders staged rallies against inflated power bills and rising prices of essential goods and petroleum products, Dawn reported.

The protests were also witnessed in Hayatabad, Saddar, Shaheen Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, Pepal Mandi, Chowk Yadgar, Charsadda Road, University Road, Mocha Lara, Bazaar Dalgaran and other areas before converging on the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The traders set up a protest camp in Saddar Bazaar to ensure the markets remain closed. They further said that they would announce their next action if the federal government did not withdraw the recent increase in prices. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face economic challenges, the International Monetary Fund has made it tougher for the country to manage by rejecting the proposal for any tariff adjustment or provision of additional subsidy, Geo News reported.