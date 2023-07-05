Pakistan announces protests against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABA: Islamabad The Pakistan government has announced holding nationwide protests on Friday against the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.The act of the public burning of a copy of the holy book in Stockholm on the occasion of Eid ul Adha sparked worldwide protests and outrage, Geo News reported.

A man set a copy of the sacred book ablaze outside a mosque in the Swedish capital.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to stage the protests over the incident and appealed to all the political parties and the nation to partake in the rallies.

“Speaking with one voice, the whole nation will give a message to the evil minds,” said the premier.

He maintained that the nation will observe the “Youm-e-Taqaddus Quran” on Friday, Geo News reported.

In addition to this, the premier decided to convene a joint session of parliament to devise a national strategy over the Sweden incident.

“The sentiments and feelings of the nation should be fully expressed through the forum of parliament,” the Prime Minister added.

The joint session will unanimously pass a resolution against the recent incident of desecration of the holy book in Sweden, he said.

Amid worldwide protests and outrage over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the UN Human Rights Council announced to hold its urgent session to address Islamophobia and religious hatred after Pakistan’s request, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press briefing, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN Council said that the session will discuss the rising religious hatred in the world.

The Geneva-based Council, which is meeting in session until July 14, will change its agenda to stage an urgent debate, following a request from Pakistan.