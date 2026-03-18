Pakistan, Afghanistan announce 'temporary pause' in fighting

Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar made the announcement in a post on X, hours after his country carried out fresh attacks on alleged Taliban positions in the border region.

"In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries" of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, Pakistan has decided to announce a temporary pause amidst ongoing Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, he said.

Tarar said the pause would be applicable from “midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24”. He, however, added that in case of any cross-border attack, drone attack or any terrorist incident inside Pakistan, the operation will immediately resume.

Hours later, Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the security and defence forces of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar announce the temporary suspension of the defensive operations. He, however, said that Kabul “will respond courageously to any aggression in the event of a threat.”