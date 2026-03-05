Pakistan achieves targets set by it in military operation against Afghanistan: PM's aide

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 kms long border.

"Pakistan’s targets in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in Afghanistan have almost been achieved and are being fortified now," PM’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah said.

He told a private news channel that Pakistan’s "only demand from Afghanistan was that it should not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against us”.

The adviser said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to immediately renounce support for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). "If the Taliban government does so, we have no fight with it,” Sanaullah said.