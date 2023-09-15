Pakistan: 3 terrorists, one soldier killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: At least three terrorists and a soldier of the Pakistan Army in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Quetta, Dawn reported on Friday citing the military’s media affairs wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists had attacked a security forces’ post near Wali Tangi on Thursday evening.

“During fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that Subedar Qaiser Raheem was killed and one other soldier had been seriously injured, Dawn reported.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the statement said.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti “strongly condemned the attack” and said the entire nation saluted the martyr.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred soldier.

“The people of Pakistan and all institutions are determined to root out the menace of terrorism,” Dawn quoted the speaker as saying.

Earlier this week, four people, including two policemen, were injured in two hand grenade attacks on police vehicles, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to officials, unknown miscreants riding motorcycles threw a grenade at a patrolling police vehicle in the Sariab Road area of Quetta. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded away from the vehicle.

Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year, as per Dawn.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country, Dawn reported.