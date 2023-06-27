Pakistan: 20 killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab province

LAHORE : At least 20 people have died in rain-related accidents across Punjab while 112 were rescued, in the past 24 hours, reported Dawn.

Farooq Ahmed, a spokesperson for the provincial emergency services, released a statement blaming the fatalities on electricity, drowning, and lightning

According to the statement, five persons died in Narowal and two in Sheikhupura after being struck by lightning. Meanwhile, seven individuals drowned and six died from electrocution.

Ten people were injured in episodes of wall and roof collapse in Lahore, three in Chiniot, and one in Sheikhupura, according to the statement. Separately, seven persons were injured after being struck by lightning.

As many as 61 cases of electrocution were referred to hospitals across the province of which at least 54 were provided with immediate medical aid, the statement added.

The pictures of flooded roads of Lahore's Garden Town were shared by journalist and author Raza Ahmad Rumi. The pictures showed people wading through knee-high water on roads, as per Dawn.

Rumi commented on the situation, "Clear signs of a failed model of urban development, thoughtless infrastructure and dysfunctional municipal governance."

Similarly, digital rights activist Nighat Dad released a video of Lahore's Captain Mubeen Shaheed Underpass, which showed a car immersed in water up to the roof.

"Does anyone know how many underpasses we have in Lahore, and what is the local government's work plan around monsoon and urban flooding?" Dad inquired.

Due to the rain, traffic police in Lahore deployed additional wardens on important roadways and thoroughfares in the city's low-lying districts. Fork lifters were also stationed at various locations, according to a statement published by City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz, as per Dawn.

The CTO advised people to drive cautiously in the rain, keep away from electric installations and poles, and avoid needless travel.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to issues in sewerage systems, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rainfall of 58 mm in the two cities. Meanwhile, sewerage lines remain blocked after the accumulation of rainwater in various areas.

In Rawalpindi, roads, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Sadiqabad, are affected by accumulated water leading to ongoing disruptions to life in both Pindi and the federal capital.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remain blocked with water making its way into shops and houses, as per Geo News.

As per Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer, the agency's staff is present on the ground with machinery for drainage in low-lying areas.

The flow of water in Nullah Lai at Katarian and Gawalmandi is nine and eight feet, respectively. The MD said the water level in the nullah is being continuously monitored.

On the other hand, sectors in the federal capital, including G6, are experiencing power outages. In sector G6, electricity has been disrupted for the last two hours.

The Met department, a day earlier, forecast partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thundershower (isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) in Islamabad, with the temperature to fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C.

PMD also shared that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office said in its daily forecast update: "Isolated heavy falls (with isolated hail storm) is also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period."



