Pak won’t surrender to radicalism, intolerance: Caretaker PM Kakar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the war on terror will continue and it will not surrender to radicalism, extremism and intolerance, a day after outlawed TTP militants killed six soldiers.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said, “Those who have misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future,” the Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying.

“Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism and intolerance … this is our home and we will run the country on our terms,” Kakar stressed. The first-time Senator from Balochistan province pointed out that Pakistan was spending its own money, collected through taxes on the country’s law enforcement agencies.