Pak vows to deepen ties with Bangladesh and Iran as Sharif meets Rahman, Pezeshkian on UNGA margins

Sharif posted on X, on Friday, saying he had a “warm and most cordial” exchange with Rahman.

“In our most useful discussion, Prime Minister Rehman and I agreed to further deepen Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while maintaining close coordination between our two countries on regional and global issues as well as at multilateral fora,” the prime minister said.

Sharif also congratulated Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman on assuming the presidency of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting comes as Dhaka seeks to strengthen ties with countries like Pakistan and China, while relations with neighbouring India remain strained.

In his meeting with Pezeshkian, Sharif said he “reaffirmed the deep and longstanding bonds between Pakistan and Iran" and their "shared desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation" across all areas of mutual interest.