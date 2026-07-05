Pak, Turkiye progress interconnected; PM Sharif, President Erdogan discuss trade, defence in Istanbul

Islamabad and Ankara agreed to boost economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

As of 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around USD 1.3 billion, according to Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Erdogan encouraged investors to increase business activities in Pakistan. "Our cooperation in the defence industry, one of the most important elements of our economic relations, is developing day by day with new projects," the Turkish president said in a post on X on Saturday.