Pak senator demands Dy PM Dar's resignation over relative’s arrest in gangrape case

Senator Faisal Vawda also accused the federal government and the provincial government in Punjab of protecting the minister's relative in the high-profile case.

Two women - one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela – were allegedly abducted by a group of men on June 29 and gangraped in Lahore.

The police have arrested four men, while one is absconding. They were sent to five-day police custody by a Lahore court on Friday. One of the arrested men – Muhammad Raza Dar – was identified as the prime suspect in the case.

Police sources said Raza Dar is Ishaq Dar's grandson.