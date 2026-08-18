Pak SC orders shifting of jailed ex-PM Khan to private hospital for medical checkup

The court issued the directive while hearing several identical petitions following an eye ailment that surfaced earlier this year.

The petitioners had asked the court for hospitalisation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, arguing that they were not satisfied with the treatment at government hospitals.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed ordered that Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in the next few days.

“Mindful of the fundamental rights, we are issuing this order to ensure the health and safety of the prisoner,” Justice Waheed said.