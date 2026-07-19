Pak SC acquits convicts in Christian couple's lynching; church alleges denial of justice: Report

The victims, 26-year-old Shahzad Masih and his 24-year-old pregnant wife Shama Bibi, were brutally killed after being thrown into a brick kiln furnace on November 4, 2014, in Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Masih and Bibi, who worked as labourers at a local brick kiln, were falsely accused of desecrating pages of the Quran, according to a report published by PJ Media.

The report stated that the owner of the brick kiln allegedly stopped the couple from fleeing because of a financial dispute. It further alleged that a local Islamic cleric used the mosque loudspeaker to incite people against the couple.

Soon after, a mob of more than 1,000 people reportedly gathered at the site. The couple was allegedly beaten and tortured before being thrown alive into the blazing industrial brick kiln, where they were burned to death.

According to the report, the apex court also dismissed the Punjab provincial government's appeal challenging the acquittal of 102 other people accused of participating in the attack. As a result of the latest ruling, no individual remains convicted in the murder case of the Christian couple.

Following the killings in 2014, an anti-terrorism court had convicted several accused persons, awarding the death penalty to five men while sentencing eight others to two years' imprisonment.