Pak says 28 terrorists killed in airstrikes on hideouts in Afghan border; Kabul says 3 civilians killed in its territory

The Pakistan information ministry said the strikes followed a "well-planned intelligence-based" ground operation carried out by security forces in Kohat and Hangu districts of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ground operation was followed by "calibrated air strikes" against hideouts and safe havens of terrorist organisations that Pakistan said were responsible for recent attacks in the province.

"Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates has also been carried out in the border region with Afghanistan with precision and accuracy," the ministry said.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term used by Pakistan's government and military to refer to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and associated militant groups.

The ministry said three targets were destroyed, including a training centre for suicide bombers, while large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at the targeted centres and hideouts were also destroyed.

Pakistan's claim that 28 terrorists were killed could not be independently verified.

The strikes came after deadly attacks on security forces and police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent days.

A terrorist attack on a police facility in Kohat last week killed at least 21 people, including 15 police personnel, according to Pakistani authorities. Several people were also injured.