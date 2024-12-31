Pak Punjab govt opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at historical Poonch House to tourists

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Punjab government has opened to tourists the Bhagat Singh Gallery at the historical Poonch House here, where the independent freedom fighter’s trial was conducted some 93 years ago.

The gallery houses historical documents, including pictures, letters, newspapers, details of trial and other memorial articles related to his life and freedom struggle.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the gallery on Monday.

“Tourists will have access to the gallery under an agreement between the departments of industry, commerce and tourism of the Punjab government,” Zaman said, adding that the historical building of Poonch House has been restored to its original form.

“The gallery showcases Bhagat Singh’s struggle for independence,” he said.

Pakistan’s Punjab Archives Department in 2018 for the first time had displayed some records of the legendary freedom fighter’s case file, including his execution certificate, letters, photographs and newspaper clippings and other material.

Singh, 23, was hanged by British rulers on March 23, 1931 in Lahore, after being tried under charges for hatching a conspiracy against the colonial government.

The case was filed against Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru for allegedly killing British police officer John P Saunders.

The record which was put on display also included a request of Singh for providing the order of court dated August 27, 1930, and his petition dated May 31, 1929, for the interview of his father.

It also contained a petition of his father, Sardar Kishan Singh, against the death sentence of his son and the certificate/execution of his death in Lahore district jail by the superintendent of jail dated March 23, 1931.

It also includes a petition of Singh for allowing him daily newspapers and books, and some other records related to the manifesto of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha Lahore by B C Vohra and several clippings of the daily VIRBHARAT etc.

One document about the execution of the death sentence of Singh says: “I (superintendent of the jail) hereby certify that the sentence of death passed on Bhagat Singh has been duly executed and that the said Bhagat Singh was accordingly hanged by neck till he was dead at Lahore Jail on 9 pm Monday the 23rd day of March 1931. The body was not taken down until life was ascertained by a medical officer to be extinct; and that no accident, error or other misadventure occurred.”

The revolutionary significantly did not end each application with the customary ‘yours truly’ or ‘obediently’ and instead he chose the words “Yours etc. etc.” showing his resilience in the face of tyranny.

The case files also contain documents showing how the British India police and agencies had busted the team of Singh comprising around 24 to 25 members from different parts of India and established their links to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha.

Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Chairman Advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi told PTI on Tuesday that since the Punjab government has opened the Baghat Singh Gallery, it should also rename Shadman Chowk (where he was hanged) after him. “We will continue pressing the government for this,” he added.