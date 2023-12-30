Pak: Protests erupt in Balochistan’s Gwadar against continuous water shortage

BALOCHISTAN: In another series of protests in Pakistan’s Balochistan, residents of Pasni, a tehsil in the Gwadar district of Balochistan, staged protest against the persistent water shortage in the region, reported the Balochistan Post.

The protest was primarily led by women and further caused a temporary halt to traffic as they gathered in front of the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Pasni.

The protesters raised their concerns over the ongoing water crisis that has been troubling the city and have demanded immediate restoration of the water supply.

They attributed the shortage to the disconnection of electricity from the water supply stations of the Department of Public Health by QESCO Pasni, the local electricity provider, citing non-payment of substantial bills as the reason, the Balochistan Post reported.

They further lamented that the inaction of both QESCO Pasni and the Department of Public Health has left residents without water for over a week.

Following the shortage, the residents were bound to heavily rely on water tankers for their daily needs, disrupting their everyday lives.

Vice Chairman of the Municipal Committee Pasni, Faheem Ali Johar, reiterated the sentiments of the protesters, according to the Balochistan Post.

He further described that there is an artificial water crisis and emphasised that the issue has reached a critical point and has been adversely affecting the residents of Pasni.

Later, Johar expressed concerns about the dependency on water tankers and highlighted the urgency of resolving the crisis.

Moreover, as the situation gets tense, he warned of rising protests involving local councillors if the situation remains unaddressed.

He then called for immediate government intervention to mediate between QESCO Pasni and the Department of Public Health and to formulate a long-term solution for water provision in the area.

Balochistan has been witnessing a series of protests on forced disappearances, human rights violations, and now water shortages.