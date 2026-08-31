Pak PM Sharif reaches Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO summit

He is visiting the country at the invitation of President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, according to an official statement by the foreign office.

“The visit will include participation in the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, as well as bilateral engagements in the Kyrgyz Republic," the foreign office said.

During his stay in Bishkek, Sharif will also participate in the SCO Plus Summit and will assume Pakistan’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026–2027.

The 10-member SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with India and Pakistan joining as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.