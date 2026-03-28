Pak PM Sharif condemns continued Israeli attacks on Iran during phone call with Pezeshkian

“During their detailed conversation that lasted over one hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Sharif informed the Iranian president of the diplomatic outreach efforts being undertaken by him, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar as well as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, it said.

Pakistan was engaging the US, Gulf and Islamic countries, to create a conducive environment for peace talks, the statement said.