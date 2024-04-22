Pak PM calls on int'l community to strive for ecologically conscious, greener approach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called upon the international community to strive to be ecologically more conscious in their endeavors and in fostering a greener approach in daily life.

Pakistan joins the international community to commemorate Earth Day, Sharif said in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, adding that "the day reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect our planet," Xinhua news agency reported.

The Earth Day is marked internationally on April 22.

"Let us resolve to reduce our carbon and environmental footprint," said the prime minister.