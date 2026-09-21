Pak minister Naqvi warns Imran Khan’s party against planned Islamabad protest

The warning came ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's planned march towards the capital to demand the release of party founder Imran Khan.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since 2023, when he was arrested after conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Naqvi on Monday said that Khan’s party would not be allowed to enter Islamabad and shut down the city for several days.

“We have clearly told them that they can never achieve anything through such drama, and I will say again that there is still time; they should not go into this situation,” Naqvi said.