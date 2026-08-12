Pak Minister Naqvi meets top Iranian leaders to revive mediation efforts to end US-Iran conflict

In his meeting with the Iranian president, Naqvi described the relationship between the neighbours as “strong, long-standing and unbreakable” and conveyed Islamabad’s “serious determination and will” to pursue the comprehensive development of ties with Tehran, the source said.

President Pezeshkian also noted that Iran-Pakistan relations would serve the two countries' national interests as well as contribute to regional stability and security, the source added.

The Pakistani minister is expected to meet Pezeshkian again.

Another diplomatic source told the Dawn newspaper that the principal objective of Naqvi’s visit was to follow up on the stalled Memor­andum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June by the US and Iran, aimed at opening a 60-day window for high-level talks aimed at restoring peace.

Pakistan’s efforts to revive the talks have so far failed to yield results, especially after Oman took the lead as a mediator to address the key sticking point, Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global energy supplies. Iran has said it is close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the strait, which runs between the two countries.

The reported progress in the Oman-Iran dialogue has created an opportunity for Islamabad to move towards reviving the broader process that had emerged from the June agreement, the diplomatic source said.