Pak Hindu rights body demands implementation of constitutional guarantees for minorities

Prominent minority rights activist Haroon Sarab Dayal, unanimously elected as the president of the All Balmik Hindu Community Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ABHCKP) on Saturday, also said the community continued to face challenges related to legal protection and equal opportunities and called the government to ensure minority protection mechanisms.

Dayal, 55, serves as a member of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee under the federal Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The ABHCKP, a more than a decade old body, held a provincial consultative meeting on Saturday in Kohat district and discussed the challenges facing the Balmik Hindu community in the province and also a future roadmap for its welfare and constitutional rights.